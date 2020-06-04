AMESBURY - About a dozen FBI agents entered a Congress Street house around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. and were there for more than an hour.
An agent who approached a reporter around 8:45 a.m. referred all questions to the FBI’s Boston office. He did say that nothing substantial was removed from the house. No arrests were made.
FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said agents were conducting “court authorized activity as part of a federal investigation.”
She declined to comment further but said more details could be released later Thursday.
Agents, wearing masks and blue gloves, were seen entering and exiting the building several times. None of them seemed to be removing items from residence.
The house at 44 Congress St., consists of several apartments and is owned by Mark and Patricia Burke of Wells, Maine, according to the city’s online assessors database.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
