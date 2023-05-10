NEWBURYPORT — The last batch of reactive chemicals were removed from the damaged addition of the Seqens pharmaceutic factory off Opportunity Way on Wednesday setting the stage for its demolition in the coming days, according to Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III.
One worker was killed and four injured following last Thursday morning's chemical explosion. The blast sent a massive vat through the structure's roof before it landed roughly 30 feet away in a parking lot. Two remaining vats, still containing potentially hazardous chemicals like acetone and isopropyl alcohol, were drained beginning earlier this week.
The chemicals were removed by a private contractor with safety oversight provided by the Newburyport Fire Department. The first vat was emptied Tuesday while work crews returned Wednesday morning to empty the second one, according to Bradbury.
Firefighters cleared the scene Wednesday afternoon. The facility will now be turned over to private contractors, under the authority of the Newburyport Building Department. Demolition crews are expected to arrive late this week, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
The fatal explosion was the third major incident at Seqens/PCI Synthesis since 2020.
Meanwhile, federal lawmakers are expected to meet with Seqens officials before the end of the week regarding the fatal explosion and what will happen next. The meeting comes after Massachusetts Senators William Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, sent Seqens a letter demanding answers. Federal officials will also be meeting with Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials regarding its own investigation into last week's tragedy.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will be briefed on the meetings, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said.
"Federal legislators have been great about involving us and keeping us updated," Levine said.
Reardon announced Monday he will soon issue Seqens a notice of intent to shut down all operations, at least for now, adding the investigation into what caused the blast could take up to two years.
“I don’t envision them ever opening their doors here again,” he said earlier this week.
Over the years OSHA has levied multiple violations and fines against Seqens dating back to 2015.
That year, the company was fined $4,950 by OSHA for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as “serious” by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible wastes, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
