NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with "Fedora," Umberto Giordano’s romantically charged murder mystery, which has returned to the Met stage for the first time in 25 years.
Soprano Sonya Yoncheva stars in the title role as the Russian princess haunted by the consequences of her own blind passion. Tenor Piotr Beczała is her lover, Count Loris, who is ensnared in a web of romantic and political recriminations.
The cast also features soprano Rosa Feola and baritone Lucas Meachem in a new production by David McVicar. Maestro Marco Armiliato conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Giordano’s opulent score.
Fedora will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org. Click on the red bar located at the top of the home page to listen to Joppa Radio live.
