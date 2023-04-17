NEWBURYPORT — The second phase of the city’s waterfront bulkhead repair project will soon be ready to go out to bid after the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a $2.25 million grant to help fund the work, according to Mayor Sean Reardon.
The 45-year-old bulkhead provides structural support for Market Landing Park’s waterfront boardwalk, while also serving as critical infrastructure between the waterfront and the Merrimack River. The first phase of the project was completed in 2014 and included repairs to the fish pier on the east side of the waterfront and the docks on the west side.
Phase 2 will cost $5.3 million and raise the concrete cap to address sea level rise, while also repairing or replacing corroding anchor bolts and breaking steel mooring piles. Last summer, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, secured $2.25 million in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding for the work.
Reardon said he received word last week that the money has finally been approved by FEMA.
“This is the process when it comes to these type of earmarks. You don’t necessarily have it when the announcement is made,” he said. “You have to jump through a lot of different hoops to get it.”
Newburyport previously received a $1.3 million grant for Phase 2 from the state Seaport Economic Council in July, as well as an additional $1.75 million from the federal Economic Development Administration.
Work on the bulkhead is expected to begin in the fall, according to Planning Director Andy Port, with an estimated summer 2024 completion date.
“Some of these larger projects also come with bureaucratic paperwork and processing,” he said. “So it has taken a fair amount of management to break out of the bidding process and its pieces, the way the government wants it, versus the way we normally do it.”
Reardon praised Port, Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining and grant developer Nancy London for sticking with the grant process all the way through.
“Geordie has done a great job of navigating the multiple pieces involved in these larger, federal projects and breaking them down,” the mayor said.
In other project news, Reardon said the city should have all bids for the $4.8 million, first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project by April 26.
Phase 1 of the project will convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
Reardon also said bids to build the new $9.2 million West End fire station are due the same day he hopes to break ground on that project.
“We got all of these projects approved last year and now we’ve got to manage all of them and do a really good job,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
