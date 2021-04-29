SALISBURY — The federal government is offering financial assistance to people who lost someone to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for its new Funeral Assistance Program.
"This pays up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for a person who has been verified to have passed away from COVID," Harrington said. "This also has a maximum of $35,000 per family if the applicants apply for more than one death in a family."
Harrington added that the person would need to have died of COVID-19 complications in the U.S. after Jan. 20, 2020.
"The death certificate must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19," Harrington said. "The applicant must be a U.S. citizen and the program is open to everyone who qualifies. That is, if they had had a person unfortunately pass away, regardless of the income of the family."
He said the funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“The burden of losing a loved one and paying for final expenses is a heavy one to bear, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the hardships,” Congressman Seth Moulton said in a statement last week announcing the program. “Providing relief to grieving families is the right thing to do.”
FEMA has set up its toll-free Funeral Assistance Program phone number at 844-684-6333, which is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.
"If there are people in the community who are having difficulty paying for a funeral or have paid for a funeral and would like to receive assistance from the federal government, I would urge them to do this," Harrington said.
The town manager added that there are no income qualifications necessary to qualify for the assistance program.
"The program is open and there is no deadline, to this point, in terms of applications," he said. "But we wanted, as a public service, to make the public aware of this."
The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance website is available at www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-funeral-assistance.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
