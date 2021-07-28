SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Animal Coalition through its “I’m Animal Friendly” license plate program. The grant will be used for t spay and neuter services.
The availability of spay and neutering services across the state was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in long waiting lists for cats, dogs and rabbits.
The coalition has offered this emergency COVID-19 spay/neuter grant funding to shelters, rescues, municipal animal control organizations and high-volume spay/neuter providers across the state.
“This funding is coming at a time when the need for spay/neuter is at its peak,” Britney Fox Hover, the organization’s shelter director, said in a statement.
“Kitten season is upon us and spay/neuter services are critical for not only the health of cats and kittens but also for preventing feline overpopulation,” she added. “The support from the Massachusetts Animal Coalition and the public who supports the ‘I’m Animal Friendly’ license plate is crucial. Thank you!”
