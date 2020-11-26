SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will hold its annual Whisker Wonderland fundraiser virtually this year.
The event is usually an in-person craft fair and open house, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has pivoted to an online auction and virtual holiday get-together.
“While we are disappointed not to be able to hold the event in person, we are excited to do things a little differently this year and try new things,” communications manager Steph Lyon said in a statement.
The online auction begins Friday and will run through Dec. 6 with open bidding on holiday gifts for humans and felines alike.
There will also be links to local craftspeople’s Etsy shops that are donating a portion of their sales to the feline rescue.
On Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., there will be a virtual event for everyone to show off their cats and share a cup of holiday cheer over Zoom.
For more information, visit www.mrfrs.org/whiskerwonderland.
