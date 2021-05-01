SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is in need of food and supplies to help its kittens grow up healthy and strong.
The rescue is hosting a pop-up Kitten Shower event at Woof! Pet Nutrition & Supply Center at 38 Depot Square, Hampton, New Hampshire, on May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Supplies can also be dropped off next week on the front porch or by the back door at the adoption center at 63 Elm St. in Salisbury. The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is still operating curbside by appointment only.
The rescue is most in need of canned and dry kitten food, as well as non-clumping cat litter.
In addition to the two drop-off locations, donations can be mailed directly by ordering from the rescue's Amazon or Chewy wish lists.
To learn more, visit https://mrfrs.org/kitten-shower-may-4-8-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.