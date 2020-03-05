SALISBURY – The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will be holding a free vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, March 21, at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thanks to a grant from the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, the clinic will offer free wellness exams, distemper vaccines, rabies vaccines, and microchips for dogs and cats. There will also be a bake sale.
Brit Fox Hover, the shelter director, said, “We are excited to offer these services at no charge to our community, and we are hopeful that we will have a significant turnout of people who are in need of these services. We are prepared to help as many pets as possible, but supplies are limited. We also have a form on our website, mrfrs.org, where people can pre-register for the event.”
Owners should bring any previous rabies vaccination certificates to determine if the pet is eligible for a three-year vaccine, otherwise a one-year vaccine will be given. All dogs and cats over the age of six months are required by law to have a current rabies vaccination.
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization committed to ensuring the health and welfare of feral and domestic cats and kittens by promoting pro-active, compassionate, no-kill programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.