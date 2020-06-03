SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society welcomes animal lovers to participate in its first Virtual Strut for Strays on June 7-14.
“The Strut is one of two major fundraising events held each year,” Executive Director Lauren Glickman said in a statement. “We’re excited to invite animal advocates across the country to get off the couch and walk together virtually to raise money for adoptions, spay/neuter surgeries, and foster and veterinary care programs.”
The mission of the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is to improve the lives of all cats and provide support and education for the people who care about them. Since its founding in 1992, the organization has assisted more than 128,000 cats and kittens.
The organization’s Catmobile regularly visits 14 communities across the state to provide low-cost spaying and neutering.
Participants in the Virtual Strut for Strays can walk any time, any distance, anywhere — in their home on a treadmill, on a trail or in their neighborhood.
By raising money for cats in need, walkers can earn raffle tickets for prizes, an event T-shirt or a special-edition Strut zip-up hoodie. The Strut for Strays is supported by the Community Cats Podcast, the Institution for Savings, and Gail and Mike Lynch.
For more information, call 978-462-0760, email strut@mrfrs.org or visit mrfrs.org/strut.
