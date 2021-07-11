SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will soon have a new Catmobile thanks to a replacement reserve, donations from local supports and a $70,000 emergency grant from the John T. and Jane A. Wiederhold Foundation.
The Catmobile is a 33-foot mobile spay/neuter medical facility housing a surgical suite, exam area, anesthesia service and accommodations for up to 30 cats.
The truck, staffed by a veterinarian and technician, is currently on the road four days a week, traveling to more than 20 locations to make it convenient for individuals to spay or neuter their cats. The program started in 2008.
In addition to surgery, each cat receives a brief exam, rabies vaccination (for cats over 12 weeks of age) and FVRCP (distemper) vaccination.
The first Catmobile was lost to a fire in 2017, during which no humans or animals were harmed.
The Catmobile 2, which was purchased in 2011, recently housed its 70,000th spay/neuter surgery.
Over the past seven months, the now 10-year-old Catmobile 2 was unable to operate for 55 surgical days due to mechanical issues including generator failure and fuel leaks. Because of this, it has reached the end of its life as the organization's primary mobile unit.
In anticipation of this, the organization has been working with its donors over the last year to raise the money needed for a new Catmobile. MRFRS now has 100% of the funds to purchase a new vehicle.
To learn more about the Catmobile, visit mrfrs.org, email catmobile@mrfrs.org or call 978-465-1940.
