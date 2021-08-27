AMESBURY — A federal grant of more than $947,000 announced Friday will help the city buy an areal ladder truck, according to state Rep. James Kelcourse.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued the grant as part of its fiscal 2020 Assistance to Firefighters grants, according an announcement sent by Kelcourse’s office.
The program helps pays for “critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience,” according to the press release.
The 20-year-old program has made more than 1,000 grants to fire departments, worth nearly $163 million. Amesbury’s is for $947,619.05.
“This is wonderful news for the city of Amesbury, and I want to personally thank Sen. (Elizabeth) Warren and her staff for their advocacy efforts to secure this critical public safety funding for first responders,” Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, said in the announcement. “This grant will help to ensure that Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush and the members of the Amesbury Fire Department have the proper equipment to continue to serve the residents of Amesbury and keep them safe,” he said.
