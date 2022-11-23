BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $21 million to the state to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for purchasing personal protective equipment and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $21,435,775 public assistance grant will reimburse the department for purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment and cleaning/sanitizing supplies to more than 6,100 childcare providers at no cost so they could remain open during the pandemic.
Disinfection supplies distributed included 14,445 gallons of bleach and 28,802 cases of disinfectant wipes, while the PPE purchased included 235,600 KN95 face masks, 21,495,700 standard face masks, and 44,173,000 latex medical gloves between February and June 2022.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care with these costs,” FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich said. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.4 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Massachusetts, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4496
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.