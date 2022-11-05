SALISBURY — A Maine man awaiting trial on a fentanyl trafficking offense faces new charges following an incident at the Middleton Jail.
Michael Harmon, 38, was arraigned last week on charges of assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, assault and battery with bodily substance on a correctional facility employee, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
During Harmon’s appearance Tuesday in Newburyport District Court via videoconference, the charges were continued until Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
During the same appearance, a probable cause hearing on the trafficking charge, along with possession of methamphetamines to distribute and felony conspiracy charges, were continued to the same date.
Harmon’s arraignment on the drug charges Oct. 14 had been delayed for more than 10 days after he was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital while on his way to the courthouse Oct. 3. He remained in the hospital until shortly before his arraignment, according to a court official.
On Oct. 3, another person in the car, Jennifer Cleveland, 50, of Casco, Maine, was arraigned on charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of a Class E substance to distribute. She was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail.
State police Sgt. Edward Troy, along with two other state troopers and two Salisbury police officers, arrested the duo after Troy pulled over Harmon on the Interstate 95 exit ramp to Toll Road in Salisbury on Sept. 30 about 10 p.m.
Troy, according to his report, began following a Honda Accord near a Sunoco gas station on Route 110 in Methuen. Troy described the gas station as a place where “illegal drug transactions have occurred.”
Troy followed the Honda Accord to Interstate 495 north and tracked it for several miles until the Honda drove over the speed limit while merging onto I-95 north. Troy pulled the Honda over on the Toll Road exit and walked over to speak to the driver.
Harmon was behind the wheel while Cleveland was in the back seat, covering most of her body with a blanket. There was another woman in the front seat. Harmon, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license, nervously told Troy that Cleveland was sick and he was driving her to the hospital.
Troy ordered Harmon out of the car and frisked him for weapons. During the search, Troy found a glass vial containing what was later identified to be a “sizable amount” of methamphetamines. Harmon was then placed in Troy’s cruiser.
The front-seat passenger told Troy they had come from Lawrence but denied taking or buying drugs. After the passenger exited the car, Troy found a used glass pipe on the seat, according to his report.
Cleveland, who by this time had removed the blanket from her body, told Troy they had gone to Lawrence for some drinks. While asking Cleveland questions, Troy noticed a black bag next to her. Inside, he spotted pills and a digital scale with white residue.
Salisbury police Officers Adrienne Costa and Michael Tullercash arrived to assist about 10:19 p.m. Costa searched Cleveland and found about 80 grams of fentanyl in two small baggies hidden in her bra.
With Cleveland and Harmon both under arrest, police searched the entire car. They found four cell phones and a plastic shovel with fentanyl residue. The other passenger was not arrested.
During booking, Harmon told police he knew nothing about the fentanyl and that it belonged to Cleveland.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
