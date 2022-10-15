SALISBURY — A Maine man expected to be arraigned more than a week ago in Newburyport District Court on felony drug charges remained at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport after having what was described as a seizure.
Michael Harmon, 38, of Naples was arrested Sept. 30 after a traffic stop off Interstate 95 and charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of methamphetamines to distribute and felony conspiracy.
Another person in the car, Jennifer Cleveland, 50, of Casco, Maine, was arraigned Oct. 3 on charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of a Class E substance to distribute. She was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail and is due back in court Nov. 1 for a probable cause hearing.
Harmon was due back in court Thursday but court officials said a day earlier the arraignment would likely be pushed back even further due to his medical condition.
He is being held on the same $50,000 cash bail that was imposed following his arrest.
State police Sgt. Edward Troy, along with two other state troopers and two Salisbury police officers, arrested the duo after Troy pulled over Harmon on the exit ramp to Toll Road in Salisbury about 10 p.m. on Friday.
Troy, according to his report, began following a Honda Accord near a Sunoco gas station on Route 110 in Methuen. Troy described the gas station as a place where “illegal drug transactions have occurred.”
Troy followed the Honda Accord to Interstate 495 north and tracked it for several miles until the Honda drove over the speed limit while merging onto I-95 north. Troy pulled the Honda over on the Toll Road exit and walked over to speak to the driver.
Harmon was behind the wheel while Cleveland was in the back seat, covering most of her body with a blanket. There was another woman in the front seat. Harmon, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license, nervously told Troy that Cleveland was sick and he was driving her to the hospital.
Troy ordered Harmon out of the car and frisked him for weapons. During the search, Troy found a glass vial containing what was later identified to be a “sizable amount” of methamphetamines. Harmon was then placed in Troy’s cruiser.
The front-seat passenger told Troy they had come from Lawrence but denied taking or buying drugs. After the passenger exited the car, Troy found a used glass pipe on the seat, according to his report.
Cleveland, who by this time had removed the blanket from her body, told Troy they had gone to Lawrence for some drinks. While asking Cleveland questions, Troy noticed a black bag next to her. Inside, he spotted pills and a digital scale with white residue.
Salisbury police Officers Adrienne Costa and Michael Tullercash arrived to assist about 10:19 p.m. Costa searched Cleveland and found about 80 grams of fentanyl in two small baggies hidden in her bra.
With Cleveland and Harmon both under arrest, police searched the entire car. They found four cell phones and a plastic shovel with fentanyl residue. The other passenger was not arrested.
During booking, Harmon told police he knew nothing about the fentanyl and that it belonged to Cleveland.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
