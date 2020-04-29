NEWBURYPORT — Tom Schwanda will discuss “Discovering the George Whitefield You Never Knew” on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. as part of the virtual Newburyport Literary Festival.
Schwanda, a church historian and emeritus professor of Christian spirituality at Wheaton College in Illinois, has written extensively about the spiritual lives of 18th century Evangelicals and 17th century Puritans. He will introduce his forthcoming book, "George Whitefield: Awakening to the New Life."
Schwanda’s lecture is the first of several communitywide events that will commemorate the 250th anniversary of George Whitefield’s death.
Whitefield was an 18th century English preacher who sparked the religious revival known as “The Great Awakening.” He traveled to the U.S. seven times and established a strong relationship with the people of Newburyport.
His followers founded Old South Presbyterian Church, and at Whitefield’s request, his remains are buried in a crypt beneath the church’s pulpit.
Often considered America’s first celebrity, Whitefield preached to crowds of thousands throughout the colonies.
His anti-authoritarian message of spiritual freedom inspired the Colonists to seek political freedom. This, and his friendship with leading revolutionary luminaries such as Benjamin Franklin, has earned him the moniker of “Forgotten Founding Father.”
Schwanda will share stories and material from Whitefield’s letters that illuminate the contributions and contradictions of this oft-overlooked historical figure.
Register at newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
