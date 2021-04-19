NEWBURYPORT — Authors Lisa Feldman Barrett and Lydia Dugdale will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Barrett, a neuroscientist and University Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University, about “7½ Lessons About the Brain” in which she presents up-to-date research on the brain’s purpose and integrated functions.
Dugdale, a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at Columbia University, will discuss “The Lost Art of Dying” in which she revives the medieval texts known as the Ars Moriendi, or Arts of Dying, to show how their ancient wisdom can be applied to the art of living well today.
Barrett will appear at the Newburyport Literary Festival on Saturday at 10 a.m. and Dugdale will present on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
For information and to register, visit www.NewburyportLiteraryFestival.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” The show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
