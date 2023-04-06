NEWBURYPORT — After three months of intensive preparation, Newburyport High School students successfully brought the beloved musical “Fiddler on the Roof” to life for local audiences.
Opening weekend saw engaged crowds who laughed, sobbed and gave standing ovations to the city’s talented young actors, proving that their hard work paid off.
Luckily, Newburyporters will have three more chances to catch the classic musical, featuring well-known songs such as “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man,” among others.
With shows on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m., the high school auditorium will once again be filled with song and passion delivered by the 50 cast and crew members under the tutelage of co-directors Lisa Zaleski and Stephanie Phillips.
An eight-piece orchestra that includes students Christian Gretz and Cedar Schumacher, along with professional musicians, will again elevate the show’s storylines.
“I think the story of ‘Fiddler’ is relevant today in so many ways,” said sophomore Declan Hochheiser, 15, who plays the main character Tevye. “Every single day, we see older traditions being challenged by new thoughts and ideas, especially through the voices of young people. We also see antisemitism continuing to rise and spread, so I think there is no better time to tell a story of Jewish people overcoming the adversity that constantly faces them.”
“Fiddler on the Roof” is a classic musical set in the Jewish village of Anatevka in 1905, where Tevye, a poor milkman, struggles to uphold his traditions while facing societal changes and antisemitic violence.
The story follows Tevye’s journey as he tries to find suitable husbands for his five daughters and preserve his way of life in a rapidly changing world. With its unforgettable music and poignant themes, “Fiddler on the Roof” remains a timeless tale of family, love and tradition.
“We felt ‘Fiddler’ was a poignant choice for several reasons,” Phillips said. “Newburyport is a community that prides itself on tradition, a major theme in the show. There are also current timely global connections in that much of what the characters of Anatevka are experiencing in 1905 is repeating itself in modern-day Ukraine.”
Alex Matthews, congregational leader of Ahavas Achim in Newburyport, along with English teacher Debbie Szabo, provided cultural guidance to the musical’s participants in the weeks before the show launched.
“I was pleased that the directors of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ asked me to speak with the actors about the Jewish representation inherent in the show,” Matthews said. “The actors blew me away with their questions and their attention to detail, which reflected not only their desire to do the best version of ‘Fiddler’ possible, but really wanting to access a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and tradition. I really enjoyed the production and I’m grateful to the cast and crew for bringing the classic story of Tevye and his family to Newburyport.”
The process of selecting the shows for the season is complex. Zaleski and Phillips think about the strengths of the students in the department, what skills they need to work on, and what material will help them grow as performing artists.
They also consider what new students to the program might offer, as well as providing a thematic range of shows each year. In 20 years, the directing duo has yet to repeat a show.
Financial considerations are also important.
“We still feel like we are emerging from the losses experienced during the pandemic, so our hope was that the popularity of ‘Fiddler’ would bring a large audience in,” Phillips said, citing the need for high ticket sales to boost the self-funding program.
Strong ticket sales give the program a chance to do something more avant-garde or less well known the following year, or a show with more spectacle, she added.
Several NHS students are longtime veterans of the school’s theater program.
“For me, ‘Fiddler’ is a story about community and how the people we surround ourselves with are who push us to become better,” said senior Sophia Hartford, 18, who plays Hodel, Tevye’s second-eldest daughter. “I have grown up with theater and music being that community, and having this be my last show is very symbolic.”
Senior Kate Pomeroy, 18, plays Tevye’s wife.
“I love theater because not only do I love the art, it gives me a true community, and that’s what Fiddler is all about,” Pomeroy said.
IF YOU GO
“Fiddler on the Roof”
Presented by Newburyport High School’s theater department
When: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Where: Newburyport High School auditorium
Tickets: $10 and $15, available at the door and at nhsfiddler.brownpapertickets.com
