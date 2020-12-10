NEWBURYPORT – In celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday (born Dec. 17, 1770), this week’s Saturday Radio Opera performance is Fidelio, Beethoven’s only opera.
This recording of Fidelio, sung in two acts, was originally performed at the Met in 2017, and will be broadcast over Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
The origin of Fidelio, originally titled Leonore, oder Der Triumph der ehelichen Liebe (Leonore, or The Triumph of Marital Love), dates from 1803 when Emanuel Schikaneder, a German impresario and composer worked out a contract with Beethoven to write an opera. Fidelio is an example of a rescue opera. The opera tells how Leonore, disguised as a prison guard called "Fidelio", rescues her husband Florestan from death in a political prison. Fidelio was the first opera performed in Berlin after the end of World War II,
Listeners can visit www. Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. Conducted by Sebastian Weigle, the cast includes Adrianne Pieczonka (Leonore), Hanna-Elisabeth Müller (Marzelline), Klaus Florian Vogt (Florestan), David Portillo (Jaquino), Greer Grimsley (Don Pizarro), Falk Struckmann (Rocco), Günther Groissböck (Don Fernando).
