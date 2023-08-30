NEWBURYPORT — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will present its 14th annual Field of Honor on Sunday, Sept. 10, at noon on the Bartlet Mall. The event is tied to the date of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.
The field, with some 300 flags, honors those who serve, whether military, fire, police, EMT, medical or essential worker in a time of crisis, plus personal heroes. Each flag represents one such individual.
The Merrimack Valley Concert Band will offer patriotic music at several points throughout the ceremony. Singing the National Anthem will be Paige Gouldthorpe, daughter of just-retired Newburyport firefighter Paul Gouldthorpe.
Remarks will be offered by Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon; Veterans Affairs Officer Kevin Hunt; State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; and possibly U. S. Congressman Seth Moulton.
Keynote speaker will be Jennifer Lowrey, wife of Newburyport firefighter Jason Lowrey, who was herself an EMT at the World Trade Center in New York on the day of the 2001 attack.
Adding poignancy to the ceremony will be the presence of a Newburyport Fire Department sculpture created from the steel wreckage at the Trade Center.
Flags may be purchased ahead of time for $40 at the Bartlet Mall site from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday preceding the event or ordered on-line at xcnbtflags.org. Each flag may include a dedication that will be read aloud at the end of the ceremony in what is called a “verbal wall.” All are welcome to attend the Sunday ceremony, whether purchasing a flag or not.
The Exchange Club is a national service organization that honors those who serve and offers programs of community service to youth, to the prevention of child abuse and to general community service where need is seen.
