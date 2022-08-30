NEWBURYPORT — The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will present its 13th annual “Field of Honor” on Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon, on the Bartlet Mall.
The “Field of Honor” is a grid of 300 full-sized American flags intended to honor those who serve, whether military, fire, police, EMT, essential worker or personal hero. Each flag is dedicated to an individual, and the dedications are read at the end of the ceremony in what is called the “Verbal Wall.”
The ceremony will also feature remarks by local officials and available state legislators. Providing music before, during and after the ceremony will be the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, conducted by Anthony Beatrice. Featured soloist is Kathy Peavey.
Flags may be obtained on-line at xcnbptflags.com and at the field itself in the five days preceding the event from 4 to 7 p.m. The field will be set up during the day on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and taken down on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when individual flags may be picked up. All are welcome to attend the event, whether donating for a flag or not.
The Exchange Club, established nationally in 1911 and locally in 1976, has four service areas: honoring America, preventing child abuse, supporting youth activities and offering general community service where needed.
The Newburyport club, in addition to the “Field of Honor,” displays blue pinwheels for the prevention of child abuse in April, sponsors and administers “Kids Day in the Park” during Yankee Homecoming and serves meals at the Salvation Army as examples in each category.
In case of inclement weather, an abbreviated program will be offered the next day at noon due to the unavailability of the concert band and guest speakers. The “Verbal Wall” will still be featured.
