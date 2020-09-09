NEWBURYPORT — Scores of American flags have been placed at the Bartlet Mall for the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport's 11th annual Field of Honor.
The display traditionally honors veterans, active members of the military, first responders and personal heroes, and this year's edition will pay special tribute to health care workers, first responders, essential workers and those affected by COVID-19. The event runs through Sept. 17.
For $40, anyone can purchase a flag and pole with a dedication tag that will be part of the display. The proceeds will support local charitable organizations.
The event started in 2010 to commemorate those who were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, and in the crash of a hijacked airliner in Pennsylvania.
The display will be open to the public throughout its duration, although the Exchange Club encourages visitors to follow COVID-19 guidelines and to maintain social distancing.
To avoid coronavirus-related safety issues, the commemoration will conclude with a virtual ceremony that will highlight the event's history. The names of each person honored in the display will be read aloud.
To purchase a flag, visit xcnbptflags.org or exchangeclubofgreaternewburyport.org. Order forms will also be available at the Bartlet Mall.
