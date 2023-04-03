NEWBURYPORT — Robots invaded Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School on Friday not to conquer or assimilate but to help fifth-graders learn more about math and technology.
The mechanical marvels were brought to the school’s library by four engineers from iRobot and they taught the students how to draw a unicorn named Bob using only coding.
Sammy Firestone, a robot hardware automation engineer, showed children in Kathy Volpone’s class how to draw Bob through the Bedford company’s Root app, which told a marker-wielding robot what routes to take.
During her instructions, Firestone gave what sounded like curious advice: fail quickly.
“You don’t ever get things right the first time. And if you did, you’re not learning anything,” she said. “So, go out there, try your best and fail fast. Because that’s how you learn and how you become better – by failing.”
Student Jacoby Harris said his class was drawing Bob because it’s “a fun name.”
“I love the name Bob,” he said. “We have failed a few times but we are learning from our failures.”
Jacoby said working with robots was a unique experience.
“Seeing what they can do, just by pressing a single button, is very interesting,” he said.
His classmate Daniella Menery said she also had a lot of fun with Root the robot.
“I coded some stuff and I liked the drawing,” she said.
Another student, Grace Rohland, said she learned that “robots aren’t always perfect.”
“We failed a few times drawing Bob and programming also takes a lot of layers and steps. It also takes a lot of people to assemble a robot,” she said.
Firestone said the students quickly took to the coding exercise.
“So far, it’s been a success story,” she said.
Fourth- and fifth-grade science, technology, engineering and math teacher Kristen Daigle organized the engineers’ visit to the school.
“We really just want to spark interest in STEM and show them how some things work,” Daigle said. “We are also going to talk to the engineers about their careers and hopefully we will spark some curiosity.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
