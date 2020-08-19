MERRIMAC — A Finance Committee member has taken out nomination papers to run for a vacant seat on the Board of Selectmen, bringing the number of potential candidates to five.
First-term Selectman Ralph Spencer resigned his seat in late June. Spencer’s seat will be filled during the general election Nov. 3.
Three candidates, Robert Bender of 55 School St., Benjamin Beaulieu of 15 Burnside Lane and Timothy Boyd of 20 Hansom Drive, have taken out nomination papers to fill Spencer’s seat and each has received the necessary 34 signatures from registered voters to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
A fourth potential candidate, Chris Manni of 10 Dunvegan Drive, has taken out nomination papers but has yet to return them to Town Hall.
Finance Committee member Genevieve Donahue of 40 Winter St. had also taken out nomination papers sometime last week, according to Lay Sabbagh.
According to a recent post on social media, Donahue is a 38-year-old mother of two and has been a Merrimac resident for five years.
Lay Sabbagh has also been planning for the Sept. 1 state primary election, which will feature a contested Republican congressional race between Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin J. O’Connor.
The Sept. 1 Democratic ballot will also give voters a chance to choose between incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his opponent Joseph P. Kennedy III, as well as incumbent U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, who is running for reelection and facing challengers Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken.
According to Lay Sabbagh, the town has 5,384 registered voters and her office has received over 1,200 requests for mail-in ballots for the Sept. 1 primary.
“People can mail in their ballots through the post office and they can also drop them off at Town Hall at 2 School St., where we have an election mail slot out front,” Lay Sabbagh said.
Early voting hours will also be made available at Town Hall beginning Saturday, Aug. 22, from 2 p.m. to 8 pm.
Early voting will continue on Sunday, Aug. 23, from noon to 3 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, Aug. 23-27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and end on Friday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“It has taken a lot of effort but we are ready for early voting,” Lay Sabbagh said. “I have quite a few people who have volunteered to help and have been able to keep up with everyone’s enthusiasm to vote by mail.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
