NEWBURYPORT — Figtree Kitchen Bakery may soon be gone but its croissants, scones, muffins and dinosaur doughnuts will live on alongside the whoopie pies at Chococoa Baking Co. & Cafe starting in May.
Figtree opened on Liberty Street during Memorial Day weekend in 2017 and saw business jump dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. But bakery and catering manager Kate Habib said the owners, Michael Shea and Brian Murphy, believe they have done as much as they can in their current space.
“We’ll miss our customers but I understand our owners need to step back a little bit,” she said. “They have been working 80 hours a week for a lot of years and they deserve to be able to slow down.”
Figtree’s final day will be April 30, but Chococoa co-owner Julie Ganong said her shop at The Tannery Marketplace will begin to gradually roll the company’s products onto its menu.
“We believe this is a great match and is a nice complement to what we’re doing,” she said.
Habib said she will also be headed to Chococoa to help with the transition.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to close but we’re happy that Chococoa is willing to take the product on,” Habib said. “That way, we can keep it in Newburyport and our customers can continue to get the product that they have grown to love.”
Ganong said she and her employees are honored to have been a part of Figtree’s decision to keep its products local.
“Instead of going away, I think they have come up with a solution that honors their loyal customers of all these years and is a win-win for everyone,” she said.
Figtree’s closure will, however, put seven part-time employees – mostly students – out of work.
Baker Joe Mysliwiec said he would like to take over the store’s lease and reopen as a new bakeshop. He has started a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to help cover startup and first-month operating costs at www.gofundme.com/f/keep-joe-baking.
“I’m still fixing to make the same stuff we do here at Figtree,” he said. “I have one investor so far and there’s a lot of support for this place already. Hopefully, they will want to throw some money into keep something going here.”
Mysliwiec added that he hopes to continue to make his own, signature creations such as the caramel, Boston cream, French toast, and ham and cheese croissants. Meanwhile, Shea has been willing to work with him on other menu items, he said.
“Mike has given me a lot of creative freedom and those croissants won’t be available anywhere else,” Mysliwiec said.
Figtree operated out of a storefront originally occupied by Buttermilk Baking Co. before moving next door. The short move proved to be confusing for early Figtree customers, Habib said.
“You know, if somebody was here on vacation 10 years ago and came back, they were wondering if it was the same place,” she said.
Interestingly enough, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that Habib said helped the bakery to stand out in 2020.
“We were fortunate that we were able to stay open,” she said. “We closed for only one day during the entire pandemic. Our customers were wonderful to us during COVID, and in many ways, it was a boon.”
Working with a skeleton crew, Habib said the store was able to serve food through a door slot and increase business by more than 35%.
“That was one of the advantages of having a small place and a small staff,” she said. “All of a sudden, people who didn’t know that we were there before, did. Because there was a line down the street.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
