Film fest to screen 'The Last Out'

NEWBURYPORT – The NBPT Docu Fest will host a sneak peek, full-length virtual screening of the acclaimed documentary "The Last Out" on Sunday at 7 p.m.
In consideration of the concerns about large gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation, NDFF has decided to shift to a virtual screening format while continuing its tradition of bringing high-caliber documentary films to the area.
The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring, portrays three young Cuban baseball players who leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America to chase their dreams of playing in the Major Leagues.
"'The Last Out' is an affecting story of raw talent, passion and naivete following three vulnerable men who see baseball as the path to success, but instead must choose the best way to survive," said Brian Gordon of the Tribeca programming committee.
The screening will take place just days before opening day of the Major League Baseball season.
This film is directed by Sami Khan – whose most recent film "St. Louis Superman," was nominated for an Academy Award – and Michael Gassert whose documentary and archival works have been supported by the Sundance Institute, UNESCO and the Kennedy Center; both will participate in an online question-and-answer session afterward.
Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets, go to www.nbptdocufest.org/films/the-last-out.
