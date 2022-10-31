AMESBURY — The search for Amesbury High School’s new mascot will reach another milestone when a final survey is sent to the community on Halloween.
In November, the School Committee voted unanimously to replace the over 75-year-old Amesbury Indian as the high school’s mascot. A committee was then formed to make a recommendation on the next mascot.
The mascot committee is made up of Principal Danielle Ricci, Assistant Principal Alina Lingley, staff members, students and their parents, community members and a School Committee liaison.
Ricci said the committee narrowed the options to six at its meeting Thursday and that she plans to keep those options a secret until after this last survey is sent.
“What I can say about the final choices is I do think they all have some kind of significance to our city and our community, which I think was something that people said right from the beginning was important,” Ricci said.
The survey will launch Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. and be open until Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., according to Ricci.
Earlier this month, students revealed their top three choices – a lion, mad hatter and red-tailed hawk, according to a survey sent to them in late September.
The school principal praised the effort that students have poured into this process.
“It’s really exciting. We have a great group of students who have been serving on the committee, which has been fantastic because they’re able to give us the pulse of our student body. They’ve gone and participated on some of these focus groups down at the middle school, we got in with the student councils at the elementary schools, and they did schoolwide votes,” Ricci said. “So I think it’s been a very student-centered process. We’ve also done our best to be out in the community and to gather data out there.”
Ricci said after they reviewed the last round of data, they conducted several focus groups. She said they sent people to the middle school and elementary schools as well as the Senior Center to gather information.
She said there will be QR codes and some students available at the polls on Election Day to help those who may need to receive access to the survey.
“We’re just hoping for some great participation to help inform the committee as we then review the data and make our final recommendations to the superintendent,” Ricci said.
While the mascot is changing, the color scheme will remain the same, something Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she appreciates.
“I’m excited to keep the colors the same,” McAndrews said. “I think where our history is steeped in red and white, I think it’ll be a really positive connection to our past and the moving toward the future of our new identity.”
McAndrews said she is excited to see the process moving forward, both as a superintendent and a parent. She expressed thanks for all the work those on the mascot committee have put in.
“It takes time, effort and commitment to make this stuff happen and I’m very excited about the comprehensiveness of the approach,” McAndrews said. “And I think everybody will have a chance to share their opinions, and I’m excited about that.”
The next steps will be for McAndrews to review no more than two recommendations from the mascot committee by Dec. 30. She will then make recommendations to the School Committee and it will make a final decision.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
