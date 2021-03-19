SALISBURY — Today is the last day to take out nomination papers for the annual town election.
Donna Abdulla and Chuck Takesian are up for reelection to their three-year seats on the Board of Selectmen and Salisbury Triton Regional School Committee member Linda Litcofsky is also up for reelection to a three-year term.
People interested in taking out nomination papers can call the town clerk's office at 978-462-7591 to make an appointment to receive their papers and information packet. Town Hall is open to the public by appointment only. Doors close at 5 p.m. today.
All nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk's office by Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Voting in the annual election takes place at the Hilton Senior Center on May 11.
