NEWBURYPORT – The final draft of the city's Open Space and Recreation Plan 2020 is available for review and comment through Friday, June 19 on the city’s website.
The plan must be submitted to the state Division of Conservation Services by the end of June in order for Newburyport to be eligible for various grant programs supporting parks and open space.
Building on more than 450 citizens’ survey responses and input from discussions with various stakeholders, the updated plan articulates Newburyport’s goals and objectives for the community’s parks and open space and provides the framework of a five-year action plan, according to a press release from the city.
In general, the 2020 Open Space and Recreation Plan demonstrates the continuity of Newburyport’s interests, concerns, goals, and objectives for parks and open space and initiatives to enhance the community’s quality of life. The plan updates existing conditions and accomplishments and focuses on the protection and enhancement of the city's heritage landscapes, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, public drinking water supplies, and overall sustainability and climate change resilience.
The plan has been developed by the city's consultant the BETA Group, Inc. with support from a CPA grant from the Community Preservation Committee and the City Council.
To view the final draft of the open space and recreation plan: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/open-space-and-recreation-plan-2020.
Comments should be sent to Newburyportopenspaceplan@gmail.com.
