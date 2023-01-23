NEWBURYPORT — The mayor will use his first State of the City address Wednesday to celebrate some of Newburyport’s most giving individuals with the announcement of the first Public and Community Service Award winners.
Mayor Sean Reardon established the Public and Community Service Awards to honor city residents and public servants who have selflessly given of themselves.
The mayor will give the State of the City address at City Hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when he will also take the opportunity to announce the winners.
Reardon said in a text message that service to the community was a big part of his first mayoral campaign in 2021 and it was a pillar of his administration.
“I wanted the State of the City ceremony to be about the great people of Newburyport and the phenomenal work they are doing. These awards are about celebrating the people giving their time and talent to our city to make it better for everyone,” he said.
The awards have been broken into four categories: public service; business service; youth community service; and individual community service, and the winners will find out who they are, along with the rest of the city, on Wednesday night.
Nikki Vazeos of Kona Ice and Debra Ball from Olive’s Coffee & Bakeshop are the finalists for the Business Service Award.
According to a press release from the mayor’s office, Vazeos has donated over $5,000 to the community and organizations such as Newburyport Youth Soccer and Newburyport Youth Football in the short time she has been in the city, while Ball is always the first to help out with community bake sales and donations.
Sculptor Jeffrey Briggs’ contributions to the local art scene, like his recent “Legendary Newburyporters” exhibit at the Custom House Maritime Museum, have gotten him nominated for the Individual Community Service Award, as was Newburyport Youth Soccer Association President Dana Rimer for her volunteer work as a youth soccer coach and the girls travel director for close to 10 years.
Rimer said she was honored to have been nominated.
“I’m sure I am in excellent company because Newburyport is such a wonderful city full of kindness and generosity,” she said.
Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization co-President Katie Suchecki was also nominated for the Individual Community Service Award for her work bringing cultural enrichment programs to local schools.
Suchecki said she was shocked to hear she was nominated for the award and said she will be at the State of the City address along with her family Wednesday night.
“I’m so humbled and honored by this. I love that Mayor Reardon is doing this and we are acknowledging the people who are doing so much good for all of us. I know I’m in the company of many great people,” she said.
Dick Tierney has been nominated for the Individual Community Service Award for being an integral part of the Newburyport Youth Hockey program for the past 38 years, as has Christin Walth, who has been volunteering for the Toward Zero Waste Program to help the city reduce its waste and increase appropriate recycling.
Office of Planning and Development Office Manager Dianne Boisvert has been nominated for the Public Service Award for devoting a good portion of her adult life to municipal service in the city, and Paul Healy was also nominated for the award for his 38 years of service on the Conservation Commission and the Community Preservation Committee.
Local firefighter Ken Parseghian was also nominated for the Public Service Award for his volunteer work with The Salvation Army and playing “Zero the Hero” at Francis T Bresnahan Elementary School, as well as a Fill-a-Truck toy drive and Santa Parade organizer.
Former Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School fourth-graders (now fifth-graders) Emerson Anderegg, Harper Kulowiec, Ady Lord, Sarah Lyman, Molly Mosquera, Helen Ober and Nikolina Trefalt-Liu have been nominated for the Youth Community Service Award for their efforts to support Ukraine with a bake sale that raised tens of thousands of dollars last year.
Maxwell McKeown has also been nominated in the Youth Community Service category for the many hours he has spent voluntarily teaching his fellow students to play Dungeons & Dragons; as has Newburyport Jr. Clippers volunteer Matthew Murray for the investment of hundreds of hours at practices, tournaments and events since 2019; and Gear to Share’s Luke O’Brien was also nominated for his work taking lightly used sporting equipment and donating it to those in need.
Retiring Newburyport Adult & Community Education Director Vicki Hendrickson will also be honored for her decades of service to the city.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
