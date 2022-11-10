HAVERHILL — Voters in all seven communities that make up the Second Essex & Middlesex State Senate District chose incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold over challenger Republican Salvatore Paul DeFranco as their state senator.
Finegold, a lawyer from Andover, held his victory gathering at Palmer’s Restaurant & Tavern in Andover.
“We worked hard and I think what was key for us were people like (Haverhill) Mayor James Fiorentini and (state Rep.) Andy Vargas who helped us come through,” he told The Eagle-Tribune after he was informed of the unofficial results of the race. “Fiorentini delivered the city for us and we’re grateful for his leadership. Andy was amazing too and both were helpful to us in the field.”
Starting in January, Finegold, 51, will represent the newly configured Second Essex & Middlesex District, which includes Wilmington, Tewksbury, Andover, Amesbury, Merrimac, most of Haverhill and Precincts 1-6 in North Andover. Finegold was elected to the Second Essex & Middlesex Senate district in 2010 after serving for 13 years as a state representative in the 17th Essex House district.
The unofficial results as provided by Finegold’s campaign office show that Finegold garnered 40,186 votes to DeFranco’s 30,709 votes.
Finegold said the campaigning that took place over the summer contributed to his victory.
“We knocked on over 15,000 doors with an army of supporters and I knocked on 1,000 in all seven communities, even on days when it was 100 degrees, which I think made a huge difference for us. One of the things we’re excited about is the opportunity to represent an incredible district.”
Finegold said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“I’m excited about this district and to continue with our hard work, common sense and leadership,” he said. “We’re excited about the future.”
Finegold said that after he was informed of the results, he was contacted by DeFranco, who graciously congratulated him on his victory.
“Sal ran an amazing race for the first time running and I have enormous respect for him and his wife, Dana,” Finegold said. “I appreciate what he brought to the race and he should be incredibly proud at the effort he brought forth.”
This was DeFranco’s first time running for political office. He promised to bring a fresh perspective to Beacon Hill, a perspective built on his “real world” experience as a business owner and veteran. DeFranco had promoted that he was a former Navy SEAL in his campaign literature and signs.
DeFranco, 36, co-owns Battle Grounds Coffee, with locations in Haverhill and Newburyport, with his wife, Dana DeFranco.
He and his staff and supporters had gathered at Maria’s Family Restaurant on Essex Street in Haverhill to wait for the election results.
DeFranco could not be reached for comment in time for this report.
