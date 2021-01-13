Fire at vacant Newbury cottage under investigation 

NEWBURY – Local police and firefighters are investigating why a vacant house off Plum Island Turnpike nearly burned to the ground Tuesday evening.
The Newbury Fire Department responded to 1 Plum Bush Downs at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
First responders were able to put out the one-alarm fire and cleared the scene by 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. The building sustained significant fire and smoke damage, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin.
Newbury firefighters received mutual aid from local police, the Newburyport Fire Department, and Massachusetts Fire Services Special Operations Unit. The Newbury Fire Department also received coverage at its Morgan Avenue station from the West Newbury and Rowley fire departments, and at its Byfield station from the Georgetown Fire Department.
“We have exemplary mutual aid partners and this is another example of the strong collaboration and teamwork we have locally and regionally,” Janvrin said. “Thank you to all who assisted us in extinguishing this fire last night.”
The fire remains under investigation by the Newbury fire and police departments, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
