PLUM ISLAND – Newbury firefighters quickly put out a one-alarm fire that damaged an Old Point Road house shortly after noon Friday.
Smoke was seen pouring from the roof of the home at 40 Old Point Road, and firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the roof and a chainsaw to ventilate the smoke.
Fire officials were still at the scene late Friday afternoon and not available to provide more details.
This was the second fire in the area in recent weeks.
On Jan. 13 a fire that officials said was arson heavily damaged a vacant cottage at One Plum Bush Downs.
At that time, Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin Jr., Newbury Police Chief John Lucey Jr. and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced that determination and asked for the public's help with the investigation. The wood-frame cottage did not have utilities.
