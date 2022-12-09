STOW— The Baker-Polito Administration on Friday announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY 2023 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
“We ask so much of our firefighters, and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation, they always do whatever it takes to help,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “This program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 121 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment, and more. In many cases, the purchase of this equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
“In today’s fire service, firefighters respond to increasingly dangerous calls. Access to the proper protective gear is critical to ensure their safety and ability to meet the modern challenges of emergency response,” Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy said. “Firefighters have a vital role in keeping our communities safe. We are pleased to show our appreciation for their courage and service by providing funding to equip them with the appropriate level of protection.”
