ROWLEY — Firefighters from several communities responded to a blaze in a commercial building off Silva Lane on Saturday night.
A firefighter was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital with a minor ankle injury.
The building was "totally destroyed," according to a statement from Fire Chief James Broderick. The building was reportedly an old fish processing plant.
Crews from Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newbury, Topsfield and West Newbury provided assistance to the Rowley Fire Department, while Newburyport and Hamilton first responders covered Rowley's fire station.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the blaze.
