Fire Lt. Rick Thurlow says goodbye after 42 years

NEWBURYPORT — Each workday for 42 years, Lt. Rick Thurlow put on his firefighting garb and reported for duty at the Fire Department.
But on Wednesday, Thurlow will not be suiting up to help protect the residents of the Clipper City. Instead, he will be reporting for duty to watch over two of his grandchildren.
"I feel great, it's been a great career," Thurlow said during a three-hour open house Tuesday to celebrate his retirement.
During those three hours, firefighters from across the region visited the Green Street headquarters to shake Thurlow's hand and wish him well.
"I'm happy for him to start the new chapter of his life but I'm sad to see him go because he's such a strong leader," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said.
LeClaire praised Thurlow for his vast institutional knowledge and decades of experience.
Thurlow, 65, said he would miss working with his fellow firefighters and protecting the residents of his hometown but is ready to step down and spend more time with his family.
At the same time, Thurlow is leaving the department he joined in the late 1970s.
The station's newest firefighter, Matthew Raven, is expected to be sworn in Wednesday. Also being sworn in will be longtime Newburyport firefighter Michael A. Comora Jr., who was recently promoted to lieutenant to fill Thurlow's spot.
While Thurlow may no longer be at the station, his family will still be represented there by his son, Matthew, whose first shift as a dispatcher was in mid-August. For roughly two weeks, father and son worked together — an experience Matthew Thurlow said he would treasure throughout his career.
"Honestly, it's a dream come true," he said. "It was quite awesome."
Rick Thurlow said he was touched by the open house, especially since he had been to several of them to say farewell to colleagues who retired before him.
"Now, they're saying goodbye to me," he said.
Among those spotted at the fire station about 11 a.m. on Tuesday were Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, who poked fun at LeClaire's perfectly coiffed hair; former Amesbury Police Chief William Scholtz, who took a good-natured parting shot at Rick Thurlow as he walked into the station; and former longtime Newburyport firefighter Dick Sullivan Jr.
"He was glad I retired," Sullivan said jokingly.
Sullivan, who worked with the elder Thurlow for several years, called him an "awesome lieutenant" who was appointed by Sullivan's father.
Rick Thurlow said he was proud to be a firefighter each day he came to work and saw innumerable changes in personnel, equipment, firefighting techniques and the city during his career.
In his four decades plus with the department, he served under six fire chiefs and worked with scores of firefighters.
"As you know, change happens everywhere. I don't regret a day," Thurlow said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
