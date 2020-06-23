NEWBURYPORT — The State Fire Marshal's Office ruled out arson as the cause of Thursday's two-alarm fire that gutted the inside of a Dunkin' franchise on Storey Avenue.
State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Jennifer Mieth said the most probable cause of the fire was electrical, corroborating Newburyport Fire Chief's Christopher LeClaire's assessment made last week.
"The extent of the damage means the fire will remain technically undetermined, but all evidence points to an electrical fire," Mieth said in a a statement released Friday. "There is no sign of an intentionally set fire. The fire started above the drop ceiling between it and the roof."
Even as firefighters from departments across the region were still on the scene of Thursday's fire, LeClaire said the blaze started due to an "electrical issue."
Mieth went on to describe what she called the "deductive process" when it comes to determining what caused a fire.
"If the fire started here, what could it be? Not this, not that, a process of ruling out possible causes till you are left with one (hopefully) most probable. While fires both create and destroy evidence, sometimes there is not enough evidence left to be definitive, just most probable or most likely," Mieth state in her statement.
On Thursday, LeClaire said an employee noticed the electrical fire in its infancy and called for help. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed decorative light fixtures and sockets on the ceiling and woven its way between the ceiling and the second floor.
Employees were able to evacuate the building safely and no firefighters were injured. Because temperatures were in the high 80s during the fire, a Massachusetts Incident Rehab Unit truck was called to the scene. Firefighters from Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury and other departments rotated in and around the building to make sure everyone remained fresh and hydrated.
During the fire call, Newburyport police officers and state troopers closed off the westbound side of Storey Avenue and directed traffic to Low Street. The eastbound side of the heavily traveled route remained open. Woodman Way separates the Dunkin’ franchise from the Institution for Savings and a CVS Pharmacy is across Storey Avenue.
The franchise is owned by Newburyport Donuts, one of three current operating in the city. Another one is located inside the Port Plaza while and another is at the Route 1 traffic circle and the end of State Street. Earlier this year, the company announced it had vacated its franchise inside a Richdale Store located on the corner of Pleasant and State streets in downtown Newburyport.
