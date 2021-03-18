WEST NEWBURY – The State Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday said a Maple Street house fire Wednesday started outside and was related to a woodstove pipe.
"The fire started on the exterior of the building and most likely was ignited by debris from the woodstove pipe coming in contact with combustibles that were too close," spokesperson Jennifer Mieth said in an emailed statement.
Two neighbors who tried to help during the fire at 78 Maple St. were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was evaluated by medical personnel at the fire scene. The homeowner and two cats were safely evacuated from the home, according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
No firefighters were injured, Dwyer added.
Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the 2½-story home when firefighters arrived shortly after 12:15 p.m.
Firefighters from five communities responded to the blaze, preventing the flames from spreading and bringing the fire under control in about half an hour. Fire crews remained at the home until about 2:30 p.m.
The home, which is uninhabitable, received major smoke, water and fire damage, Dwyer said in a press release. The residence did have working smoke alarms, he said.
Firefighters responded from West Newbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac and Newburyport while the Amesbury and Newbury fire departments provided station coverage for West Newbury. The Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted.
"They did an awesome job," Dwyer said.
The town's online assessor's database lists William and Stephanie Parsons as the owners of the single-family colonial built in 1888.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.