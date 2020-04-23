MERRIMAC – A pellet stove was blamed for an April 7 fire that threatened to destroy a Mechanic Street home, according to local and state fire officials.
Neighbors rescued four residents home at the time of the fire when flames blocked the back door and excessive clutter blocked the front door.
“The residents were very lucky that their neighbors not only alerted them to the fire but went through such heroic efforts to rescue them before the fire department arrived,” Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher said.
Fisher and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said on Thursday that one of the residents was able to unplug the pellet stove before escaping the one-family home at 2 Mechanic St.
Unable to open the front door, neighbors broke a window to climb in, removed enough clutter to open the front door and guided the residents to safety.
“If this fire had happened in the middle of the night it might have had a different outcome. It is important to have two clear pathways out of every room in your home,” Fisher said.
Investigators determined the fire started on the exterior where the pellet stove vented to the outside. The pipe was clogged with ash and soot and the heat ignited combustibles leaning against the building. The pellet stove was the main source of heat in the home, the officials said in a joint press release.
The excessive clutter hindered firefighting efforts. Firefighters had difficulty getting into the home through the front door to get to the main part of the fire.
“There is safe and non-judgmental support for individuals and families struggling with clutter; please contact the senior center, the board of health, or the North Shore Center for Hoarding & Cluttering if you need or know someone who needs help,” Fisher said
Ostroskey said there was no shame in asking for help.
“We understand excessive accumulation of possessions is a mental health issue as well as a fire safety issue. We care about the safety of all of our residents and would ask anyone who feels their possessions are impairing their ability to use rooms in their home as they were intended, to reach out for help,” Ostroskey said
For a list of statewide resources on hoarding and cluttering, go to www.masshousing.com/hoarding or call 800-243-4636 (800 AGE INFO).
