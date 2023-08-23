AMESBURY — A quick-thinking ARC Technologies employee is being credited for extinguishing a Tuesday morning fire before it could get any bigger.
Amesbury firefighters responded to the South Hunt Road factory shortly after 8 a.m. to make sure the fire was completely dead and to clear smoke from the building. The fire began when a small piece of Styrofoam the company manufactures caught fire in an oven, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan.
“One two-by-three piece of foam caught on fire, and one of the workers extinguished it with a fire extinguisher,” Nolan said.
Nolan said the department responded with an engine and ladder truck, and arrived to find the building evacuated.
“There was a smoke condition in the building, and we just helped ventilate the smoke,” Nolan said.
He said workers were able to return to the building and resume regular activity within 30 minutes.
“We've had fires in that building before, and then the whole building before, and it seems to be this foam. I know of two or three times that we've had a piece of foam burn up there,” Nolan said.
Nolan said the occasional fires are a natural hazard and praised the company for keeping them to a minimum and reacting properly when they occur.
“We're very fortunate for everything they have going on because it's a huge place. Whatever the foam product is, you know, 99.9% of the time we don't have a problem. Once in awhile we might have an issue,” Nolan said. “They're a very good company that does what they can to prevent anything from happening.
Founded by local magnate Dan Healey, ARC Technologies is a leading supplier of microwave and RF absorbing materials for commercial and defense applications. Healey later sold the company to Hexcel Corporation.
