NEWBURYPORT — A small oven fire forced a factory on 100 Hale St to cease operations for the day.
Newburyport Fire Department officials responded to a fire that broke out UFP Technologies at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury.
“The fire was in a large oven that molds plastic forms. This particular form was for the orthopedic line of products that they do. The oven overheated, caught some of the product on fire that was in the oven, and extended to the duct work,” Bradbury said.
Bradbury said that no one was hurt, but that the plant would be shutting down operations for the remainder of the day as a precaution.
Hale Street is located off Low Street and goes underneath the Interstate 95 and over the Little River before turning into Turkey Hill Road. The light industrial building was constructed in 1984 and was last assessed at $7,857,900 according to the city's website.
