NEWBURYPORT — Local firefighters responded to Sea Level Oyster Bar around 11:30 p.m. Friday after cleaning staff called 911 reporting a fire after the Market Square restaurant had closed.
Upon arrival, crews discovered fire in the restaurant’s ductwork. Firefighters removed part of the ceiling to access the fire.
The fire was knocked down by 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Damage was minimal.
“Our crews responded quickly and made sure the fire did not spread, which can happen with these types of fires,” Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said. “I’m extremely thankful for our firefighters’ excellent work.”
