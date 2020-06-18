NEWBURYPORT – A fast-moving electrical fire threatened to burn down a Dunkin's franchise on Storey Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread outside the structure.
Newburyport fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said an employee noticed the electrical fire in its infancy and called for help. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed decorative light fixtures and sockets on the ceiling and woven its way between the ceiling and the second floor.
"A real quick knock down, great job by firefighters," LeClaire said.
While what caused the fire, which drew a second alarm from LeClaire, is still under investigation, the chief appeared confident he knew what happened.
"Obviously, an electrical issue," he said.
Employees were able to evacuate the building safely and no firefighters were injured. Because temperatures were in the high 80s during the fire, a Massachusetts Incident Rehab Unit truck was called to the scene. Firefighters from Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury and other departments rotated in and around the building to make sure everyone remained fresh and hydrated.
The Newburyport Fire Department's ladder truck was used to get onto the roof where firefighters used a chainsaw to cut vent holes as they doused the area with water. Power was cut to the building but no surrounding structures. Woodman Way separates the Dunkin's franchise from the Institution for Savings and a CVS Pharmacy is across Storey Avenue.
During the fire call, Newburyport police officers and state troopers closed off the westbound side of Storey Avenue and directed traffic to Low Street. The eastbound side of the heavily travelled route remained open.
The franchise is one of two Dunkin's locations owned by Newburyport Donuts. The other franchise is on State Street at the traffic circle. Earlier this year, the company announced it had vacated its franchise inside a Richdale Store located on the corner of Pleasant and State streets in downtown Newburyport.
