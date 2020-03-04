Fire threatens to destroy 19th century Newburyport home 

NEWBURYPORT – A faulty electrical outlet was identified as the cause of a single-alarm fire Tuesday morning that threatened to destroy an early 19th century home at 71 Washington St.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the fire was quickly spotted about 11 a.m. by the homeowner who called for help. If no one had been at the 200-year-old home, the fire could have easily destroyed it.
“It could have been a lot worse,” LeClaire said.
Local firefighters, along with Salisbury and Amesbury firefighters, made quick work of the fire, which had spread from the outlet, located in the rear of an upper floor, into a wall.
As firefighters cleaned up the fire site, the city’s electrical inspector examined the wiring in the house.
The two-family house is across the street from Cushing Park and was last assessed at $772,600, according to the city’s online assessors database.
