MERRIMAC — A former Pentucket substitute teacher arrested on a child pornography offense last June pleaded guilty to that charge and a charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person Tuesday and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.
However, 25-year-old Kenneth Niven saw all but six months of that sentence suspended for five years while on probation. During Niven's time on probation, he must register as a sex offender with the state, stay away and have no contact with his then-12-year-old victim, and must not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18. He was given credit for three days already served behind bars.
Following his arrest, Niven posted $15,000 cash bail and was promptly fired not only from the Pentucket School District, but also from Cedardale Groveland Summer Day Camp, where he worked as a counselor. Niven has worked at Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools, according to Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Parents were alerted by email of Niven’s firing by both the school district and the camp.
Niven worked at the camp in 2021 and one day in 2022 as part of a team of counselors responsible for a group of campers, according to an email sent by the camp's owner.
The email also states that Niven passed a general criminal offender record check, as well as a more specific sex-offender background check.
Merrimac police conducted an investigation that uncovered two images of child pornography on Niven’s phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between their child and him on social media, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
The investigation of Niven began in late June when a parent visited the Merrimac police station to report inappropriate communication between Niven and her 12-year-old daughter through the messaging app SnapChat. Police reached out to Niven and he agreed to stop by the station for an interview, according to a report by Detective Stephen Beaulieu.
During the interview, Niven admitted sharing his SnapChat information with 17 students. Although he denied sending them inappropriate messages or photos, he did admit it was wrong because he was their teacher and did not receive permission from their parents. He also admitted to sending messages to the 12-year-old girl.
“I asked Niven if I searched his phone would I find any inappropriate material,” Beaulieu said in his report. “Niven responded by saying yes. Niven stated we would find thousands of videos and photographs of students and teachers.”
Beaulieu added that Niven gave him permission to look at his phone.The detective found 15,000 recently deleted photos and videos he was able to retrieve and scan. Among them were hundreds of videos of students’ and teachers’ legs, according to his report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.