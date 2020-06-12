GEORGETOWN – Area fire chiefs announced that this year's Firefighter Memorial Sunday event will be postponed until further notice due to the concerns associated with the coronavirus. The event is held the second Sunday of each June to honor firefighters who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities as well as those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
However, in an effort to limit the spread COVID-19, the ceremony which includes Georgetown, West Newbury and Groveland firefighters has been put on hold to ensure the health and safety of all who may attend.
The three departments take turns hosting the service and a memorial breakfast. This year's event was scheduled at the Georgetown Fire Depatment. A new date for the ceremony has not yet been decided, but will be announced once it's been determined.
“State and local health officials continue to urge strict social distancing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and as a result, we decided to postpone this event until it’s safe for us to all be together,” Georgetown Fire Chief Chief Mitchell said. “We look forward to hosting this event later this year and honoring the men and women who have dedicated their lives and sacrificed to keep residents safe.”
Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said he always looks forward to joining neighboring departments in order to recognize and remember firefighters who have risen above and beyond to serve their communities.
"I take great pride in the work each of our departments have done separately and together, and look forward to honoring all of those who have chosen a career in the fire service later this year," Valentine said.
West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said the decision was not made lightly, adding it made sense to postpone this year's memorial event until the situation surrounding COVID-19 was further resolved.
"The pandemic has helped to highlight the important role firefighters play in our community, and we look forward to honoring all who have shown great dedication and commitment to the safety of our residents at the memorial service when the time is right," Dwyer said.
Those who will be honored this year include retired West Newbury Fire Lt. Stephen Cutter, who also served as the assistant chief for the Sanford Fire Department in Sanford, Maine and chief of the Newburyport Fire Department; retired West Newbury Assistant Chief Glenn Coffin; retired West Newbury firefighter William Harnois and retired Georgetown Fire Chief Harold Roeder.
