SALISBURY — No one was hurt after a two-alarm fire threatened to destroy a Pike Street home Thursday about 3:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said a quick response by local and area firefighters contained the "rapidly advancing fire" at 25 Pike St. to a second-floor room. The fire was deemed under control in about 10 minutes.
"They had to act very quickly to prevent it from being a much greater loss," Carrigan said, adding that those racing to the scene included Newburyport, Amesbury and Seabrook firefighters.
Carrigan said a resident called for help after noticing the fire coming from the second floor. Everyone inside was able to safely leave the house, which is set back hundreds of feet from the heavily traveled street.
What caused the fire is still under investigation but Carrigan said he believes the house can be saved. It will be awhile, however, before the house will be habitable again.
Pike Street was closed in both directions as firefighters put out hotspots late Thursday afternoon.
