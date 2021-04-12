WEST NEWBURY — What started out as a lawnmower fire threatened to destroy a Reeds Lane home Saturday when flames traveled up a deck and then into the house, according to a town fire official.
No one was hurt and the four-alarm fire at 2 Reeds Lane was put out before the house was totally consumed by flames.
“Due to the design of the house, it took quite awhile to get it under control,” Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said, estimating it took firefighters close to an hour to knock the fire down.
Crews from at least 10 departments, the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Association and a forest fire truck from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation responded to the blaze about 12:15 p.m.
Firefighters remained at the home until about 3:30 p.m., putting out hot spots and checking for hidden damage.
Dwyer said the homeowner’s son had just finished mowing the lawn and placed the mower under the deck. As he began seeding the yard, the son spotted flames shooting from the lawnmower and immediately called 911.
By the time firefighters arrived, flames had made their way up the deck and into the home.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames engulfing the side of the single-family home and attached deck. Second, third and fourth alarms were struck and fire departments from numerous surrounding communities responded.
Members of the Boxford, Merrimac, Groveland, Georgetown, Newburyport, Amesbury and Newbury fire departments responded to assist. The South Hampton Air Trailer, Atlantic Ambulance and West Newbury Police Department also responded. The Haverhill, Salisbury, and Newton and Plaistow, New Hampshire, fire departments provided station coverage.
National Grid shut off power to the home.
No injuries were reported and the residents were able to safely escape before fire crews arrived.
Because of extensive damage, the home was deemed uninhabitable and the family had to find other housing.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 3:35 p.m.
Because the house is not on the town’s water system, firefighters had to contend with a limited water supply made possible by water tanker trucks. Wind was not a factor, according to Dwyer.
“Hell of a response from everyone as usual,” Dwyer said.
Dwyer said he and fellow West Newbury native Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush were at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Amesbury High School when the call was received.
“I want to thank him for his assistance, being a West Newbury guy,” Dwyer said.
The contemporary home was built in 1987 and last assessed at $450,200, according to the town’s online assessor’s database
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.