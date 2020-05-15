Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe early. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.