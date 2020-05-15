NEWBURYPORT – Firefighters were expected to return to Maudslay State Park on Friday, a day after a roughly two-acre forest fire threatened to burn through much of the park.
Fire departments from across the region responded to the fire around 5 p.m. on Thursday and were there between four and five hours.
According to Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire, the fire was deep in the woods about 1,000 feet from a trail off Curzon Mill Road on the Artichoke Reservoir side of the estate.
The fire did not threaten homes, LeClaire added.
Water was not an issue because firefighters tapped into hydrants on Curzon Mill Road and had access to several area and state forestry trucks. Salisbury, West Newbury, Newbury and the State Forest Fire Control sent brush trucks to assist while Amesbury and West Newbury Fire Departments covered Newburyport stations. Also assisting was an Atlantic Ambulance crew.
The cause remains under investigation, but LeClaire said he believes it was a naturally occurring fire and not the result of human accident.
LeClaire said low humidity and a dry forest can easily equal a forest fire.
“It doesn’t take much to get it going,” LeClaire said.
Still, the fire chief is reminding those who visit the estate not to smoke, start campfires or have any open flames.
“You should be very careful,” he said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
