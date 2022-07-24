Garage fire

Multiple fire departments, including Newburyport, assisted Seabrook firefighters knocking down Saturday's garage fire. 

 Courtesy photo/Newburyport Fire Department

SEABROOK - Local and area fire departments responded to a garage fire on Lower Collins Road late Saturday afternoon. The two-story structure was fully engulfed by flame and appeared to be a total loss. 

A phone call to Seabrook Fire Chief Bill Edwards was not returned in time for this edition. 

Also on Saturday afternoon, two people were transported to an area hospital after a head-on two-car collision on Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

The collision between a Toyota SUV and a red sedan closed the only road into Plum Island until the vehicles were removed and the road cleared for traffic.

