SEABROOK - Local and area fire departments responded to a garage fire on Lower Collins Road late Saturday afternoon. The two-story structure was fully engulfed by flame and appeared to be a total loss.
A phone call to Seabrook Fire Chief Bill Edwards was not returned in time for this edition.
Also on Saturday afternoon, two people were transported to an area hospital after a head-on two-car collision on Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
The collision between a Toyota SUV and a red sedan closed the only road into Plum Island until the vehicles were removed and the road cleared for traffic.
